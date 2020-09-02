Former head of Walmart's health division becomes CEO of medical testing company

Sean Slovenski, formerly the executive leading Walmart's healthcare push, joined medical testing company BioIQ as its new CEO.

Mr. Slovenski, who served as the senior vice president and president of health and wellness for Walmart, left the position in early August.

"Sean has unmatched expertise in developing real-world, scalable solutions to fix some of the most complex problems in healthcare," Justin Bellante, BioIQ's co-founder, president and COO, said in an Aug. 26 news release. "Overwhelmed by the chaos of COVID-19, the established players have proven that their approach to testing cannot meet this challenge. We’re thrilled to have Sean on our team in this critical moment."

Founded in 2005, the Atlanta-based company has provided diagnostic testing for more than 20 million patients.

"I believe re-inventing the testing industry is the only way out of the pandemic,” Mr. Slovenski said in the news release.

