Cincinnati Children's Hospital receives $5M in innovation funding

Cincinnati Children's Hospital received $5 million to invest in early-stage life science research and development, Cincy Inno reported March 11.

The funding comes from Ohio Third Frontier, which provides innovation funding for companies across the state. The $5 million grant will go toward the $10 million Tomorrow Fund, which aids Cincinnati Children's Hospital's biotechnology efforts, according to the Cincy Inno.



The $5 million grant comes as part of Ohio's statewide push for greater medical and business innovation. Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus have all begun developing innovation districts in the past year.

