Ohio State University, Nationwide Children's Hospital join state's 3rd medical innovation district

Columbus will become the third city in Ohio to establish a state-funded medical innovation district, according to a Feb. 17 report from local radio station WOSU.

The $1 billion innovation district will be funded by JobsOhio as well as Ohio State University and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, both based in Columbus. Ohio State will invest $650 million, Nationwide Children’s Hospital will invest $350 million and JobsOhio will invest $100 million.

The innovation district will allow people to collaboratively research viruses, pathogens, stem cell therapies and cancer, according to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

"We want dynamic and inclusive growth," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a news release. "And we think this will help our city to align jobs, housing and infrastructure along the Northwest corridor, propelling our city into the future."

JobsOhio has also recently sponsored healthcare and technology-focused innovation districts in Cleveland and Cincinnati. All three JobsOhio-backed initiatives aim to create 20,000 jobs and generate $3 billion in economic impact, according to WOSU.

