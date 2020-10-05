7 hospitals, health systems piloting digital transformation programs

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are pushing digital transformation efforts forward by creating new tools and launching innovative programs.

Here are seven organizations that announced pilots of new innovation programs or expansions to existing programs during September, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

Editor's note: The program launches are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health rolled out new digital care options via its mobile app and online patient portal that allow children who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to be monitored from their homes.

2. Houston Methodist teamed up with Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, to collaborate on medical innovation initiatives as well as continuing education and training for healthcare professionals.

3. Children's Hospital Los Angeles launched a new digital health accelerator that will link 26 hospitals across the U.S., U.K. and Australia with 10 tech companies focused on increasing digital innovations in pediatric healthcare.

4. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center partnered with technology-powered primary care organization One Medical as part of the system's digital transformation. The collaboration will give central Ohio residents access to One Medical's virtual primary care model, which includes seamless access to Ohio State's network of specialists, ambulatory facilities and hospitals.

5. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock received a multimillion-dollar grant to establish a national research center that will examine digital health in rural areas.

6. Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, both in New York City, teamed up to study the outcomes of patients with COVID-19 who are monitored at home using remote patient monitoring technologies versus patients who receive in-person care.

7. With patient visitation policies limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System created a program that displays cards of support on patient televisions and on public digital displays throughout its hospitals.

More articles on digital transformation:

Where Mass General Brigham plans to invest for innovation amid the pandemic

Anthem extends partnership with AI startup to increase digital health offerings

Twistle hires 2 physicians as medical directors

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.