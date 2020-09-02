Houston Methodist, Israel medical center strike innovation partnership

Houston Methodist is teaming up with Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, to collaborate on medical innovation initiatives as well as continuing education and training for healthcare professionals.

Sheba Medical Center is one of the largest hospital facilities in the Middle East and the only medical center in Israel that combines an acute care hospital and a rehabilitation hospital on a single campus, according to a Sept. 1 news release emailed to Becker's Hospital Review.

Both Houston Methodist and Sheba Medical Center already have established innovation centers, but the two organizations will work together on collaborative medical education and innovation projects in areas such as data sharing and telemedicine.

"Healthcare knows no boundaries and global collaborations with organizations such as Sheba who share Houston Methodist’s mission to improve healthcare around the world are essential in the advancement of patient care, education and innovation," Houston Methodist Global Healthcare Services President and CEO Cathy Easter said. "Learning from one another, particularly during these challenging times, is vital."

