Baylor Scott & White brings at-home monitoring to pediatric COVID-19 patients

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health rolled out new digital care options via its mobile app and online patient portal that allow children who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to be monitored from their homes.

The system launched digital at-home monitoring for adult patients in May. The digital services include an online screening questionnaire, the app and at-home monitoring, which are all available for new patients.

Since launching the digital at-home care option, the health system has supported more than 15,000 Texans treating mild COVID-19 cases at home, according to Tiffany Berry, MD, CMO of Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance.

Baylor Scott & White's My BSWHealth app and online portal allow patients and parents to connect with health system clinicians via mobile device or website. At-home monitoring support includes twice-daily symptom checking, telehealth visits and detailed quarantine instructions.

