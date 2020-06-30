5 hospital-at-home initiatives from Adventist Health, Mayo Clinic & more

From increasing comfort levels to limiting spread of COVID-19 infections, hospitals and health systems are exploring ways to bring hospital-level care to patients directly from their homes.

Here are five health systems that recently launched virtual hospital programs:

1. Atrium Health launched its virtual hospital program March 23 to treat patients who test positive for COVID-19 in their homes. The Charlotte, N.C.-based health system mails a digital kit to the patients' homes, which includes a blood pressure cuff, pulse oximeter and thermometer.

2. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health on April 29 expanded its Health at Home telehealth program by adding remote monitoring and medication management capabilities for COVID-19 and high-risk patients. Patients participate in the biometric monitoring program via mobile app, voice platform or tablet, and the tech tracks their vitals and symptoms to prompt quick clinical intervention, if necessary.

3. Adventist Health began admitting up to 150 patients to its first virtual hospital on May 11. Through the program, the Roseville, Calif.-based health system uses virtual tech to treat patients in their homes. Clinicians provide care via video visits and remote monitoring, and other healthcare professionals complete in-home visits to perform lab tests, mobile imaging and IV therapies.

4. In June, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare began offering hospital-level care to patients at home with conditions such as congestive heart failure and certain cancer diagnoses. Patients receive a digital kit with equipment including a blood pressure monitor and pulse oximeter, and all devices connect to a tablet through Bluetooth and transmit vital signs to Intermountain's remote monitoring center.

5. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will roll out its new at-home care model in July and August for patients in Jacksonville, Fla., and Eau Claire, Wis. The health system tapped tech services company Medically Home to help power the program, which allows providers to transition hospital care to patients' homes through its telemedicine command center.

