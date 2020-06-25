Mayo Clinic unveils virtual, at-home hospital model: 5 things to know

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic in July will begin offering select patients the opportunity to enroll in its new at-home care model, which provides hospital patients virtual and in-person care from home.

Five things to know:

1. Mayo Clinic will roll out advanced care at home enrollment in July and August for patients in Jacksonville, Fla., and Eau Claire, Wis., according to the June 25 news release.

2. The program allows qualified patients to transition from the hospital directly to home and receive health services including infusions, skilled nursing, lab and imaging services and rehabilitation under the direction of Mayo Clinic physicians.

3. The initiative is part of the Mayo Clinic Platform, which the health system established in 2019 to launch a portfolio of platform ventures using artificial intelligence, connected devices and other emerging tech in combination with a network of partners.

4. Mayo Clinic tapped Boston-based tech services company Medically Home to help power advanced care at home. Medically Home's tech platform allows providers to transition care to patient's homes through its telemedicine command center.

5. The new care model is part of Mayo Clinic's Cure. Connect. Transform strategy, said John Halamka, MD, president of Mayo Clinic Platform. "As a physician, I have always believed that patients should receive the right care, at the right time, in the right setting to restore wellness rapidly," he said. "During COVID-19, we've learned that patients expect more virtual and remote care than ever."

