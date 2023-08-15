YouTube partners with Mayo Clinic to crack down on cancer misinformation

YouTube is removing cancer treatment misinformation, "such as content that promotes cancer treatments proven to be harmful or ineffective, or content that discourages viewers from seeking professional medical treatment."

Along with removing misinformation, the video platform is publishing a playlist of cancer-related videos and partnering with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic to create new video content on cancer conditions, according to an Aug. 15 YouTube blog post.

YouTube is starting to remove the content Aug. 15 and will ramp up in the coming weeks.

"When cancer patients and their loved ones are faced with a diagnosis, they often turn to online spaces to research symptoms, learn about treatment journeys, and find community," the blog post said. "Our mission is to make sure that when they turn to YouTube, they can easily find high-quality content from credible health sources."