Why a women's soccer team is raising funds for a local hospital

The National Women's Soccer League team in Louisville, Ky., is raising funds for a local hospital, OurSports Central reported.

Racing Louisville FC players Katie Lund and Carson Pickett started the campaign for Louisville-based Norton Children's Hospital after visiting its Addison Jo Blair Cancer Care Center and learning of its need for an upgraded playroom for patients, according to the July 5 story.

The Kick Cancer campaign features survivor ceremonies at games, a banner that is signed by players and fans, a donation table and silent auction, and social media posts from the team and its stars.

"We believe that sharing survivor stories can inspire others and create a community of support for those affected by cancer," Stephanie Burdorf, community engagement coordinator for the team's parent company, Soccer Holdings LLC, told the news outlet. "Having Carson and Katie's support is critically important for making an impact and raising awareness around the Kick Cancer campaign."