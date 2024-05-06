U of I Health Care rolls out new branding

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care has rolled out the first phase of its rebranding initiative.

The first phase starts with University of Iowa Health Care's website, EHR, billing communications and door signage, which will reflect the organization's name change University of Iowa Health Care, according to a May 6 news release from the system.

Additionally, Iowa City, Iowa-based University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics will now bear the name University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center.

The full rebrand, announced in December, will take several years to complete, according to the health system.