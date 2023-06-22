The marketing leaders at US News' top 10 children's hospitals for '23-24

Here are the marketing leaders at U.S. News & World Report's top 10 children's hospitals for 2023-24, rankings that were unveiled June 21.

1. Stephanie Ebken, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Ms. Ebken has served as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer since August, joining the organization in 2004.

2. Roderic Olvera Young, Boston Children's Hospital

He has been vice president and chief marketing and communications officer since 2017. He previously led marketing for Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Clinics, and has been a press secretary for NASA and the U.S. House of Representatives.

3. Angela McPike, Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

Ms. McPike has been senior vice president of marketing and public relations since 2021. She previously worked in marketing leadership for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

4. Stephanie Hogarth, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Ms. Hogarth has been vice president and chief marketing officer since 2005.

5. Susan Dell Muma, Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

She has been director of marketing and physician relations since 2013, having worked there since 1994.

6. Donna Teach, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

Ms. Teach has been chief marketing and communications officer since 2011. She was recruited from Columbus-based OhioHealth to launch the marketing department in 1994.

7. John Weston, Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Mr. Weston has been vice president and chief marketing and communications officer since 2021. He was previously marketing chief for Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope and has been a marketing executive for FedEx.

8. Mendy Nestor, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Ms. Nestor has been director of marketing and communications for the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation since January. She previously worked in marketing leadership for BNY Mellon bank and has directed media relations for University of Pittsburgh and Auburn (Ala.) University.

9. Irena Boostani, Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego)

Ms. Boostani has been vice president of marketing and external communications since 2021. She previously worked for public relations firms including Team Lewis and Comunicano, after starting her career as a Russian TV reporter.

10. To be announced, Johns Hopkins Children's Center (Baltimore)

The role of senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Johns Hopkins Medicine is currently unfilled.