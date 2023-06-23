Tenet, Geisinger, Penn Medicine win big at marketing awards

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger were the big winners at the Aster Awards, which honor excellence in healthcare marketing.
Penn Medicine won best in show for its "A Crazy Wonderful Thing" advertising campaign, while Tenet Healthcare earned the Judge's Choice award for getting a perfect score from the judges for its internal ad campaign honoring Doctors Day, Nurses Week and EMS Week. Geisinger, meanwhile, got the most "gold" awards with seven.
Here are the "gold" winners in the health system division, according to the list published in June:
AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)
Entry Name: AdventHealth Training Center Direct Mail
Category: Direct Mail Piece - Single
AdventHealth
Entry Name: Week of Spiritual Renewal Spring 2022
Category: Internal Advertising Campaign
AdventHealth
Entry Name: lp.adventhealth.com/central-florida/realtor/
Category: Website Advertising - Single
Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Entry Name: Ask The Question campaign
Category: Service Line - Behavioral Health
Avera Health
Entry Name: Redefining Home Health Care campaign
Category: Service Line - Home Health & Hospice
Avera Health
Entry Name: You Belong at Avera campaign
Category: Professional Recruitment - Series
BayCare (Clearwater, Fla.)
Agency: DeVito/Verdi
Entry Name: Badges of Honor
Category: Billboard Design - Series
BayCare
Agency: DeVito/Verdi
Entry Name: Badges of Honor - Maternity
Category: Service Line - Women's
BayCare
Agency: DeVito/Verdi
Entry Name: Badges of Honor - Childrens
Fairfield Medical Center (Lancaster, Ohio)
Entry Name: Clinical Connections
Category: Publication/Internal - Single
Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)
Entry Name: Balance by Geisinger Blog
Category: Blogs
Geisinger
Entry Name: Geisinger Branding of Nittany Valley Sports Centre
Category: Self Promotion - Series
Geisinger
Entry Name: Geisinger Employees GHP Newsletter Spring 2022
Category: Newsletter/External - Single
Geisinger
Entry Name: J.D. Power Award 2022 Newspaper Spadea
Category: Newspaper Advertising - Special Tabloid
Geisinger
Entry Name: Black Ties for White Coats Gala Materials
Category: Special Events
Geisinger
Entry Name: Flu Vaccination TV Ad
Category: TV/Video Advertising - Single
Geisinger
Agency: Duft Watterson
Entry Name: Geisinger Brand Journalism TV
Category: TV/Video Advertising - Series
Georgia Heart Institute (Gainesville)
Entry Name: Georgia Heart Institute - New Physician Videos
Category: Special Video Production - Series
Holzer Health System (Gallipolis, Ohio)
Entry Name: Holzer Technology Campaign
Category: Website Advertising - Series
Holzer Health System
Entry Name: Holzer Sleep Medicine
Category: Brochure Advertising - Multiple Page
Iowa Specialty Hospitals & Clinics (Clarion)
Entry Name: Veterans Newsletter
Category: Newsletter/Internal - Single
Jennie Stuart Health (Hopkinsville, Ky.)
Agency: Vimarc
Entry Name: Paul - FSI
Category: Newspaper Advertising - Insert
Jennie Stuart Health
Agency: Vimarc
Entry Name: Emotions Radio
Category: Radio - Single
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic (Pearland, Texas)
Entry Name: Medical Minute
Category: Radio - Series
Lee Health (Fort Myers, Fla.)
Agency: Prairie Dog
Entry Name: Lee Health Brand - Spanish TV
Category: Multilingual Advertising - Single
Luminis Health (Annapolis, Md.)
Entry Name: Luminis Health
Category: Service Line - Orthopedic Services
Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)
Agency: Boathouse Group Inc.
Entry Name: Brand OOH
Category: Outdoor Transit - Single
Mass General Brigham
Agency: Boathouse Group Inc.
Entry Name: Community 80,000 Strong Print ad
Category: Magazine Advertising - Single
Methodist Health System (Omaha, Neb.)
Agency: Anderson Partners
Entry Name: VIP 2022 Invitation
Category: Invitations
Methodist Health System
Entry Name: The Meaning of Care Magazine
Category: Publication/External - Series
MetroPlusHealth (Elkins Park, Pa.)
Agency: Bellweather Agency
Entry Name: MetroPlusHealth Rebrand and Brand Campaign
Category: Website
MyMichigan Health (Midland)
Agency: MyMichigan Health
Entry Name: Porcaro Cancer Care Testimonial Campaign
Category: Service Line - Cancer
Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville)
Entry Name: 2022 Accomplishments
Category: Annual Report
Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine)
Agency: Revive
Entry Name: How Are you?
Category: Photo/Illustration - Series
Northern Light Health
Agency: Revive
Entry Name: How Are You?
Category: Newspaper Advertising - Series
Ochsner Health (New Orleans)
Entry Name: Healthy State of Mind
Category: Patient Education - Series
Ochsner Health
Entry Name: Ochsner Health: Find a Doctor
Category: Physician Directory
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport (La.)
Entry Name: Ochsner LSU Health 2023 System Calendar
Category: Calendar
Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.)
Entry Name: Healthy Outlook E-Newsletter Series
Category: E-Newsletter - Series
Penn Medicine
Agency: Cult Collective U.S. Inc.
Entry Name: Penn Medicine - What's Next Transit Series
Category: Outdoor Transit - Series
Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis, Ore.)
Entry Name: Baby Friendly
Category: Special Video Production - Single
St. Luke's Health (Houston)
Agency: DECODE Advertising
Entry Name: St. Luke's | Cardiovascular - Listen to Your Heart
Category: Service Line - Cardiac/Vascular
ThedaCare (Neenah, Wis.)
Agency: Core Creative
Entry Name: ThedaCare Inspired To Campaign
Category: Total Advertising Campaigns
WMCHealth Network (Hawthorne, N.Y.)
Agency: Fusion Marketing Group
Entry Name: WMCHealth - My Why
Category: Social Media Campaign
WMCHealth Network
Agency: Fusion Marketing Group
Entry Name: WMCHealth - Physician Area Guide
Category: Flyer - Single