Tenet, Geisinger, Penn Medicine win big at marketing awards

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger were the big winners at the Aster Awards, which honor excellence in healthcare marketing.

Penn Medicine won best in show for its "A Crazy Wonderful Thing" advertising campaign, while Tenet Healthcare earned the Judge's Choice award for getting a perfect score from the judges for its internal ad campaign honoring Doctors Day, Nurses Week and EMS Week. Geisinger, meanwhile, got the most "gold" awards with seven.

Here are the "gold" winners in the health system division, according to the list published in June:

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Entry Name: AdventHealth Training Center Direct Mail

Category: Direct Mail Piece - Single

AdventHealth

Entry Name: Week of Spiritual Renewal Spring 2022

Category: Internal Advertising Campaign

AdventHealth

Entry Name: lp.adventhealth.com/central-florida/realtor/

Category: Website Advertising - Single

Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Entry Name: Ask The Question campaign

Category: Service Line - Behavioral Health

Avera Health

Entry Name: Redefining Home Health Care campaign

Category: Service Line - Home Health & Hospice

Avera Health

Entry Name: You Belong at Avera campaign

Category: Professional Recruitment - Series

BayCare (Clearwater, Fla.)

Agency: DeVito/Verdi

Entry Name: Badges of Honor

Category: Billboard Design - Series

BayCare

Agency: DeVito/Verdi

Entry Name: Badges of Honor - Maternity

Category: Service Line - Women's

BayCare

Agency: DeVito/Verdi

Entry Name: Badges of Honor - Childrens

Fairfield Medical Center (Lancaster, Ohio)

Entry Name: Clinical Connections

Category: Publication/Internal - Single

Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)

Entry Name: Balance by Geisinger Blog

Category: Blogs

Geisinger

Entry Name: Geisinger Branding of Nittany Valley Sports Centre

Category: Self Promotion - Series

Geisinger

Entry Name: Geisinger Employees GHP Newsletter Spring 2022

Category: Newsletter/External - Single

Geisinger

Entry Name: J.D. Power Award 2022 Newspaper Spadea

Category: Newspaper Advertising - Special Tabloid

Geisinger

Entry Name: Black Ties for White Coats Gala Materials

Category: Special Events

Geisinger

Entry Name: Flu Vaccination TV Ad

Category: TV/Video Advertising - Single

Geisinger

Agency: Duft Watterson

Entry Name: Geisinger Brand Journalism TV

Category: TV/Video Advertising - Series

Georgia Heart Institute (Gainesville)

Entry Name: Georgia Heart Institute - New Physician Videos

Category: Special Video Production - Series

Holzer Health System (Gallipolis, Ohio)

Entry Name: Holzer Technology Campaign

Category: Website Advertising - Series

Holzer Health System

Entry Name: Holzer Sleep Medicine

Category: Brochure Advertising - Multiple Page

Iowa Specialty Hospitals & Clinics (Clarion)

Entry Name: Veterans Newsletter

Category: Newsletter/Internal - Single

Jennie Stuart Health (Hopkinsville, Ky.)

Agency: Vimarc

Entry Name: Paul - FSI

Category: Newspaper Advertising - Insert

Jennie Stuart Health

Agency: Vimarc

Entry Name: Emotions Radio

Category: Radio - Single

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic (Pearland, Texas)

Entry Name: Medical Minute

Category: Radio - Series

Lee Health (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Agency: Prairie Dog

Entry Name: Lee Health Brand - Spanish TV

Category: Multilingual Advertising - Single

Luminis Health (Annapolis, Md.)

Entry Name: Luminis Health

Category: Service Line - Orthopedic Services

Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)

Agency: Boathouse Group Inc.

Entry Name: Brand OOH

Category: Outdoor Transit - Single

Mass General Brigham

Agency: Boathouse Group Inc.

Entry Name: Community 80,000 Strong Print ad

Category: Magazine Advertising - Single

Methodist Health System (Omaha, Neb.)

Agency: Anderson Partners

Entry Name: VIP 2022 Invitation

Category: Invitations

Methodist Health System

Entry Name: The Meaning of Care Magazine

Category: Publication/External - Series

MetroPlusHealth (Elkins Park, Pa.)

Agency: Bellweather Agency

Entry Name: MetroPlusHealth Rebrand and Brand Campaign

Category: Website

MyMichigan Health (Midland)

Agency: MyMichigan Health

Entry Name: Porcaro Cancer Care Testimonial Campaign

Category: Service Line - Cancer

Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville)

Entry Name: 2022 Accomplishments

Category: Annual Report

Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine)

Agency: Revive

Entry Name: How Are you?

Category: Photo/Illustration - Series

Northern Light Health

Agency: Revive

Entry Name: How Are You?

Category: Newspaper Advertising - Series

Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

Entry Name: Healthy State of Mind

Category: Patient Education - Series

Ochsner Health

Entry Name: Ochsner Health: Find a Doctor

Category: Physician Directory

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport (La.)

Entry Name: Ochsner LSU Health 2023 System Calendar

Category: Calendar

Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.)

Entry Name: Healthy Outlook E-Newsletter Series

Category: E-Newsletter - Series

Penn Medicine

Agency: Cult Collective U.S. Inc.

Entry Name: Penn Medicine - What's Next Transit Series

Category: Outdoor Transit - Series

Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis, Ore.)

Entry Name: Baby Friendly

Category: Special Video Production - Single

St. Luke's Health (Houston)

Agency: DECODE Advertising

Entry Name: St. Luke's | Cardiovascular - Listen to Your Heart

Category: Service Line - Cardiac/Vascular

ThedaCare (Neenah, Wis.)

Agency: Core Creative

Entry Name: ThedaCare Inspired To Campaign

Category: Total Advertising Campaigns

WMCHealth Network (Hawthorne, N.Y.)

Agency: Fusion Marketing Group

Entry Name: WMCHealth - My Why

Category: Social Media Campaign

WMCHealth Network

Agency: Fusion Marketing Group

Entry Name: WMCHealth - Physician Area Guide

Category: Flyer - Single