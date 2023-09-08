Tampa General donates $25M to USF, gets naming rights

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital has gained new naming rights to the University of South Florida's Center for Athletic Excellence through a $25 million gift.

The Center for Athletic Excellence will be part of USF's stadium and include Tampa General Hospital clinical space. Tampa General Hospital will use the clinical space for behavioral health services, according to a Sept. 7 USF news release.

The gift is the largest-ever donation to USF athletics.

"As one of the nation's leading academic and research health systems, we are committed to strengthening our community," Tampa General Hospital President and CEO John Couris said in the release. "We recognize the growing demand for behavioral health services in our region, and particularly around the USF campus. That's why we're doubling down on our partnership with the University of South Florida to expand access to care and support."