'Sea of sameness': The hardest part about being a healthcare marketer

Paul Matsen, chief marketing and communications officer at the Cleveland Clinic, said the hardest part about being a healthcare marketer is trying to go against some of the established conventions that have become a standard within the industry, Marketing Brew reported June 27.

"In the healthcare space, a lot of the advertising looks identical," Mr. Matsen told the publication. "It's often been referred to as a sea of sameness."

This is why Mr. Matsen is taking a bolder approach to Cleveland Clinic's marketing campaigns.

Mr. Matsen said one of Cleveland Clinic's 2011 campaigns, dubbed "unadorned facts," was one of the first to break the conventional mold in healthcare marketing.

The campaign used line drawings, bold colors and facts about the health system such as how it was conducting a lung transplant every three days.

"We've created a lot of incredibly valuable assets that will keep the Cleveland Clinic history alive and vibrant, we've made it more accessible and digital, and connected a whole new generation of caregivers to the clinic history," Mr. Matsen said.