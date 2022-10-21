'Paying homage to the rich history:' Inside Beaumont, Spectrum's rebranding process

Corewell Health, the new name for the combined Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health represents much more than a rebranding process; it is the culmination that captures both of the organizations' histories and the excitement of new possibilities, according to a marketing executive at the system.

The new rebranding efforts began shortly after both health systems combined in February to form the largest health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals.

At the time, the organizations went by a temporary moniker, BHSH System.

Becker's spoke to Jeremy Harper, chief marketing and consumer experience officer of Corewell Health, to learn how the new name was picked, how long the rebranding efforts would take for the health system and what the new name means for the future of Corewell.

Question: How was the name Corewell Health chosen, and who was involved in the creation process of the new identity?

Jeremy Harper: We were so pleased that thousands of our team members shared their thoughts and ideas for our system naming through a survey in February, shortly after we came together.

In total, we explored over 2,000 names that were then shortlisted based on key criteria before consumer research, trademark review and early stages of visual design. The final name choice of Corewell Health is especially inspiring because it was directly influenced by ideas submitted from our team.

Q: How long did the naming process take to complete?

JH: We began the careful and thoughtful process shortly after we began integration in February.

Q: How does this new name aim to unify the identities of both Beaumont and Spectrum?

JH: Both organizations have an amazing history of taking care of their patients, providing exceptional outcomes and serving their communities. Our new name, Corewell Health, unifies our team, placing people at the heart of our identity.

Our Corewell Health logo is interlocking Cs representing two complementary elements in motion, demonstrating the relationship between healthcare and health coverage and the idea that we are continuously innovating and progressing for our communities, because we believe that getting better never stops.

Additionally, our colors are bright like our future! An updated palette of blues and greens is a combination of our existing colors, paying homage to the rich history of our organizations.

Q: Rebranding means so much more than a new name or logo. What does this new rebranding mean to the health system?

JH: The name reflects the importance of health and wellness and our commitment to it. Because people are at the core of everything we do, we are focused on helping to keep them well so they can live the healthiest lives possible.

As Corewell Health, we strive toward our vision, a future where health is simple, affordable, equitable and exceptional.

Q: What will change (e.g., uniforms, logos, etc.)? And what is the timeframe on when those changes will be rolled out?

JH: The rollout of the Corewell Health brand will take a couple of years as we transition our physical and digital experience.

Q: If applicable, how much does a rebranding effort cost?

JH: Our commitment to our name, logo and brand is a long-term investment that we planned for in our integration and is integral to the long-term strength and health of the organization.