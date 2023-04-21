Northwell marketing chief joins Ad Council board

Ramon Soto, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has been named to the Ad Council's board of directors.

"Our board is instrumental in empowering the Ad Council to drive measurable impact on our country's most pressing issues," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council, in an April 21 news release. The nonprofit aims to address social concerns such as gun violence, mental health, drug overdoses and racial justice through advertising.

Mr. Soto joins other healthcare executives on the board such as Norman de Greve, chief marketing officer of CVS Health, and Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president of Mastercard's healthcare business. The 19 new members also include marketing leaders from the NBA, Coca-Cola Co. and Netflix.