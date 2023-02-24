How Northwell's marketing chief promotes gun safety

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's marketing chief is highlighting the difference that hospitals and health systems can make in reducing gun deaths in their communities.

Ramon Soto, Northwell's senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, will be presenting at the health system's fourth annual Gun Violence Prevention Forum on Feb. 28 in New York City and online, alongside leaders from the Ad Council and gun safety group Project Unloaded.

Mr. Soto plans to discuss Northwell's multimedia campaign "Doesn't Kill to Ask," which suggests parents ask other parents if there's a gun in the home before letting their kids play there. Since the project started in September, parents who've seen the ads were three times more likely to do so, according to a Feb. 23 Northwell news release.

More than 1,000 hospitals, health systems and healthcare associations have joined Northwell's gun safety coalition, known as Hospitals United.