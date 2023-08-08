Northwell files motion to dismiss NYU Langone's advertising suit

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from NYU Langone Health that alleges the health system used a similar shade of purple in its advertising campaign.

The motion, filed Aug. 8, alleges that New York City-based NYU Langone failed to identify with specificity "what it claims to own and how Northwell has infringed its alleged rights."

The court documents were shared with Becker's.

"Today, Northwell filed a motion to dismiss NYU Langone's unfounded lawsuit. NYU Langone does not own a trademark registration for any shade of purple for healthcare services, and its case is based on cherry-picking certain pieces of Northwell advertising to make false claims," Northwell Health told Becker's in a statement.

The move comes after NYU Langone Health filed a lawsuit in court June 15 alleging that Northwell Health had identical advertisements as NYU Langone and used similar accent colors and fonts that have been traditionally used by the health system.

NYU Langone told Becker's back when the suit was filed that this kind of similarity creates confusion about Northwell's association and affiliation with its organization.

"In their motion, Northwell attempts to minimize their brazen copying of NYU Langone's distinctive and recognizable advertising — including fonts, layouts, and color schemes — to confuse patients, who deserve the best care and the best outcomes," NYU Langone told Becker's Aug. 8. "It's no coincidence that this shameless mimicry began as NYU Langone substantially grew on Long Island, posing a perceived threat in the region. The side-by-side images in NYU Langone's complaint speak for themselves."