New York hospital rebrands — its street

A New York hospital now has its own street.

Brookhaven Avenue in Far Rockaway, N.Y., has been renamed St. John's Episcopal Hospital Way in honor of the 118-year-old hospital.

"Normally, we don’t name streets after institutions. We name them after individuals once they have passed," Selvena Brooks-Powers, majority whip for the New York City Council, said in an Aug. 7 hospital news release. "But with the role that St. John's played in the midst of the pandemic, it was no question that this institution deserved to have a street named after it."

Ms. Brooks-Powers, who helped get the street renamed, joined hospital leaders and other political dignitaries in a July 26 ceremony marking the change.

"I am a child of Far Rockaway. I was born in this hospital when it was St John's … my mother lived across the street," Queens (N.Y.) Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato said at the event. "If I knew I'd be standing here today to say that we were going to rename this block St. John's Episcopal Hospital Way, I would be lying. This is an incredible celebration for our community today."