New York health system seeks marketing agency to help with rebrand

East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau Health Care Corp. is seeking a new marketing agency to help it rebrand.

The health system issued a request for proposals from brand marketing and digital firms June 7. Proposals are due July 7.

Nassau Health Care Corp. also wants the new agency to help modernize its website, create video, print and digital marketing campaigns, and conduct market research. The health system includes the 530-bed Nassau University Medical Center, a skilled nursing facility and seven community health centers.