New NYU Langone ad campaign aims to move away from patient testimonials

For the second year of New York City-based NYU Langone's #TheBestOutcomes campaign, the health system is looking to create short action-packed films without relying on patient testimonials, Medical Marketing and Media reported June 26.

The health system partnered with consulting firm Deloitte Digital for the advertisement campaign. NYU Langone aims to tell human-focused stories without relying too heavily on patients' stories.

One of the ads focuses on an action-packed depiction of the hospital's emergency workers.

"We love hearing from our patients. It never gets old," Debbie Cohn, interim senior vice president of marketing and digital communications at NYU Langone Health, told Medical Marketing and Media. "But too many hospitals use patient testimonials. The challenge has been how do we hang onto the human story and maintain the impact of these outcomes without relying on the patient-talking-head format."