New ad campaign at Virginia health system highlights staff's 'strength and resilience'

Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health is saluting its patients and staff for sticking with it through the challenges of the pandemic with a new marketing campaign, Little Black Book reported.

The six-hospital system that spans Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland recently debuted the ads themed, "Here's to You. Here's to all of us who call this region home," according to the June 29 story. They are appearing on cable and connected TV, online video, YouTube and digital displays. Valley Health used ad agency Doe-Anderson.

"We want to show all the strength and resilience of our teams at Valley Health as well as thank our community by saying, 'Here's to you!'" Carrie Manuel, director of marketing and communications at Valley Health, told the news outlet.