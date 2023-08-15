Mount Sinai, US Open expand partnership

Mount Sinai Health System has renewed its partnership with the United States Tennis Association through 2026.

The renewal marks the 11th year that Mount Sinai has been the official hospital, health system and medical services provider of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, along with being the official medical services provider of the U.S. teams for the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup events, according to an Aug. 15 press release from New York City-based Mount Sinai.

Alexis Colvin, MD, professor of orthopedics at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine, will continue in her dual roles as chief medical officer of the U.S. Open and physician for the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup team.

James Gladstone, MD, chief of the sports medicine service and associate professor of orthopedics at Icahn, will also continue as the official U.S. Davis Cup team physician and support the player medical services team at the U.S. Open.

Melissa Leber, MD, associate professor of orthopedics and emergency medicine at Icahn, has been newly appointed by the USTA as director of player medical services of the U.S. Open.

Mount Sinai will hold an interactive booth throughout the tournament and fan week, host two professional tennis players for meet-and-greets, and initiate a new promotional campaign called "Serving All: Championing Advanced, Equitable Health Care" to display its commitment to diversity and inclusion, according to the release.