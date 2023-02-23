Merative, the former IBM Watson Health, sells 100 Top Hospitals program

Healthcare data company Premier Inc. has acquired the 100 Top Hospitals program from Merative, the former IBM Watson Health.

Published annually in Forbes, the rankings include the 100 Top Hospitals, 15 Top Health Systems and 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals. The program will be integrated into Premier's PINC AI hospital data platform.

"We believe we can build on the program's strong legacy as an honest, objective evaluator of performance, while leveraging our expertise to enhance and expand nonbiased measurements to make a bigger impact across a broader swath of health systems," Premier President and CEO Michael Alkire said in a Feb. 22 news release.

Truven Health Analytics started the rankings in 1993 before being acquired by IBM. In 2022, IBM sold its Watson Health data analytics arm to an investment firm, which renamed it Merative.