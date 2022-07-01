Top 100 hospitals for 2022 named by Fortune/Merative

Merative, formerly IBM Watson Health, on June 30 released its 2022 rankings of the top hospitals and health systems in the U.S., in partnership with Fortune.

For the rankings, 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals were evaluated on measures assessing inpatient outcomes, extended outcomes, processes of care, operational efficiency, financial health, and patient experience using publicly available data.

This year's study also incorporated a community health measure, which is equally weighted with other ranked measures.

The 100 Top Hospitals are divided into five categories. Each category and its three top-ranked hospitals for 2022 are listed below. The complete listing of top 100 hospitals for 2022 is available here.

15 top major teaching hospitals

1. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

2. St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem (Pa.)

3. Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

25 top teaching hospitals

1. Redmond Regional Medical Center (Rome, Ga.)

2. St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus (Easton, Pa.)

3. Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids (Iowa)

20 top large community hospitals

1. St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas)

2. TriStar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

3. Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

20 top medium community hospitals

1. McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey)

2. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel (Fla.)

3. OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

20 top small community hospitals

1. Alta View Hospital (Sandy, Utah)

2. Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber (Pa.)

3. Spectrum Health United Hospital (Greenville, Mich.)