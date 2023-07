Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham is a featured sponsor at Wimbledon, Broadcasting+Cable reported.

The health system will "bring fans detailed insights into their favorite players ahead of their matches through a Player Profiles feature," according to the July 3 story. Mass General Brigham joins IBM and Rolex as featured sponsors, while Barclays is the presenting sponsor.

The prestigious tennis tournament started July 3 and ends July 16. It is airing on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.