Maine hospital eliminates director of marketing role amid pandemic

York (Maine) Hospital eliminated the position of its spokesperson, Jody Merrill, last week in efforts to strengthen its finances, according to Seacoastonline.

Matt Bennett, director of caregiver experiences, said that York's senior leadership team had been planning to reduce middle management roles before the pandemic but that these efforts became more pressing due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"We as an organization have been working to shore up our finances and look for opportunities to build more collaborative work groups.There are a lot of historical silos between different departments," Mr. Bennett told Seacoastonline.

Ms. Merrill, who held her director of marketing position since 2014, said she was laid off but her team members remain employed. Jean Kolak, a member of the communications team, will manage the hospital's press inquiries moving forward.

