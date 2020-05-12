DeepIntent debuts privacy-protected healthcare advertising platform

New York-based marketing technology company DeepIntent launched its Healthcare Marketplace May 12, allowing advertisers and publishers to collaborate on healthcare campaigns on a privacy-protected platform.

Publishers will conduct trading on the platform by using their own data to authenticate audiences, respond to proposals and create inventory deals. The platform also will give advertisers data access and audience delivery forecasts.

Healthcare Marketplace forbids data transfers outside of its secure platform, and DeepIntent said it will not pursue integration with other demand side platforms to further preserve its data privacy.

This launch marks the final installment of DeepIntent's digital healthcare marketplace project.

