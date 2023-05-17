Kentucky hospital rebrands behavioral health unit

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., has rebranded its behavioral health unit The Springs at Lake Cumberland, the Commonwealth Journal reported May 16.

The name change represents "resilience, recovery and restoration," according to the story. The hospital, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, recently spent $2.6 million to renovate the unit, refreshing the interiors and enhancing safety measures. The department provides crisis stabilization for acute mental health and substance use disorders for adults and geriatric patients.

"The Springs at Lake Cumberland more closely represents the mission and vision that we bring forth every day to our behavioral health patients, and the timing of this rebrand is perfect, as we enter May — National Mental Health Awareness Month," hospital CEO Robert Parker said in the story. "This change will support our continued growth in the addiction and mental health treatment field. This is a big and exciting moment for us."