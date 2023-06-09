Kaiser's new TV spot gets 31.3M impressions

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente unveiled a new TV ad June 6 that has already been seen more than 31 million times, Ad Age reported.

The "Generations of You" TV spot, which debuted during Fox's Pictionary, features the song Deer by Adrián Berenguer, according to the June 8 story. Its tagline is: "We care for all those who make your family, well, your family."

It has had 31.3 million impressions, representing 2 percent of the industry, and an estimated national TV spend per airing of $95,939, the news outlet reported. About 1 percent of viewers turned off the ad before it was over, which is 9 percent fewer interruptions than average.