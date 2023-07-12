Johns Hopkins HealthCare gets new name

The payer arm of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has rebranded.

The former Johns Hopkins HealthCare is now known as Johns Hopkins Health Plans. The organization has more than 470,000 members, generating $3 billion in annual premiums through its Medicare Advantage plans, group plan for employees, Medicaid managed care organization, and health plan for military members and retirees.

"Our new name better captures our core business, which is helping our plan members access the top-tier healthcare and the celebrated clinical and research assets of Johns Hopkins," said J.P. Holland, CEO of Johns Hopkins Health Plans, in a July 12 news release. "We are committed to offering access to person-centric, effectively coordinated healthcare and, as a result, we are further strengthening our capabilities to serve more people throughout the mid-Atlantic, including our home state of Maryland."

The organization said it also plans to upgrade its digital scheduling and member navigation functions and invest in enterprise analytics and value-based care.