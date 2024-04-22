Inside NCH Healthcare System's rebrand

The rebranding initiative for Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System, which recently changed its name to NCH, will roll out in a "phased approach" over the next 18 months, GulfShore Business reported April 22.

In September, NCH Healthcare System rebranded to NCH, which stands for Naples Comprehensive Health. The rebranding includes a new name and logo and will continue into 2025 focusing heavily on quality, Amanda Lucey, chief marketing and communications officer for NCH, told the news outlet.

"We're committed to remain an independent nonprofit healthcare organization which is locally governed by our board of directors," Ms. Lucey said. "But it's really important to start communicating that quality is the primary focus, that quality is what we're focused on here, and having exceptional patient outcomes and partnering with the best, bringing the best talent here to make sure that happens."

But the decision to rebrand wasn't like "flipping a light switch," according to Ms. Lucey. She said NCH gathered input from internal staff and community members to guide decisions.

"The people closest to the [patient] care, the people who make this organization run, are the people who work here — and they are absolutely foundational and so important," Ms. Lucey said. "We wanted them to be a big part of this brand journey and the rebrand, starting with getting their input, engaging them, listening to them and finding out what was important to them."

The new name and logo already have been displayed in information for patients, signage in waiting areas at two NCH locations, and in print and TV ads.