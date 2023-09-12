Former Tenet, Mercy Health marketing chiefs join 'CMO Swat Team'

Two former health system marketing chiefs have been named to healthcare branding agency Revive's CMO Swat Team.

The inaugural members of the team are Marian Dezelan, most recently the chief marketing and communications officer of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health, and Kristen Wevers, previously senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Cincinnati-based UC Health.

"Having the most experienced, innovative health system CMOs helping our clients with their thorniest issues and biggest opportunities is a great example of how Revive embraces the chaos of healthcare to build groundbreaking brands," Revive CEO Chris Bevolo said in a Sept. 7 news release.

Ms. Dezelan has also been a marketing leader with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Pittsburgh-based UPMC, while Ms. Wevers also served as chief brand, marketing and communications officer of Cincinnati-based Mercy Health.