Facebook won't interfere with anti-vaccine posts despite public health concerns

Facebook will not remove anti-vaccination posts from its platform despite the public health concerns linked to anti-vaccine rhetoric, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Sept. 8 Axios interview.

Many drugmakers with clinical trials underway are predicting a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for FDA approval as soon as the end of 2020 and are encouraging people to receive the vaccine once it becomes available to help "end" the pandemic. However, in his interview with Axios, Mr. Zuckerberg said he didn't believe Facebook should take down posts that express distrust in vaccines.

"If someone is pointing out a case where a vaccine caused harm or that they’re worried about it — you know, that’s a difficult thing to say from my perspective that you shouldn’t be allowed to express at all,” Mr. Zuckerberg told Axios.

