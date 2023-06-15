Duke Health marketing chief hops over to Oregon State

Rob Odom, vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System, has been named to a similar role at Corvallis-based Oregon State University.

Prior to joining Duke Health in 2020, Mr. Odom was vice president of marketing and brand for San Francisco-based UCSF Health and also worked in marketing leadership roles at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Renton, Wash.-based Providence. He will serve as vice president of university relations and marketing at Oregon State starting July 1.

"Rob is known for building and bridging teams within large complex organizations, promoting collaboration, and improving marketing and communications effectiveness," said Oregon State President Jayathi Murthy, PhD, in a June 14 news release. "His collaborative and inclusive leadership style and significant marketing experience will serve him well at Oregon State."