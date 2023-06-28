Cleveland Clinic's recipe for successful marketing

Paul Matsen, chief marketing and communications officer at the Cleveland Clinic, said the health system's main marketing strategy is content development, writing SEO-friendly articles and investing in paid search, Marketing Brew reported June 27.

Mr. Matsen, who oversees an international team of 250 people across Cleveland Clinic's 22 hospitals, told the publication that healthcare marketing is about "building a trusted relationship and providing trusted content to patients."

"We have over 100 campaigns for specific diseases and conditions that we target into geographies where we know patients are likely to need that care and want to travel to Cleveland Clinic," Mr. Matsen said.

Mr. Matsen also said the Cleveland Clinic website is growing rapidly and is poised to hit more than 1.2 billion visits.

He attributes the growth to increased interest in the health system's health library and Health Essentials content, which helps patients understand various health topics.

On top of that, Mr. Matsen said his team uses social media, podcasting and earned media stories about its research, innovation and patient care stories to build the Cleveland Clinic brand "around the world."