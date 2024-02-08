Atrium Health to pay $1.5M for naming rights

Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent is investing $1.5 million for the naming rights to a new outdoor concert venue.

The health system, part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, is paying about $300,000 annually for five years for its name to adorn the Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, a spokesperson told Becker's. Atrium also has an option to renew the deal for another $1.5 million for five more years.

"Music is a great way to bring people together, and we know that strong social relationships have been associated with improved physical and mental health," the Atrium Health Navicent spokesperson emailed Becker's. "We're fortunate to be part of the Advocate Health system, which enables us to make this roughly $300,000 annual investment from our existing marketing budgets to support the Atrium Health amphitheater partnership."

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are scheduled to play the first show at the amphitheater March 24. In 2020, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health also entered into a 10-year deal to name Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C., the $52 million home of a Chicago White Sox minor league affiliate, as health systems increasingly put their monikers on athletic facilities and theaters.