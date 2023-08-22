CommonSpirit to get NFL team naming rights

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health will get the naming rights to be the official healthcare partner of the NFL's Denver Broncos, the Colorado Sun reported.

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health had recently inked a 10-year partnership with the Broncos but with that brand folding into CommonSpirit Health, the parent system will take over the naming agreement starting next year, according to the Aug. 18 story. As part of the deal, Centura's name now adorns the team's practice facility in Englewood, Colo.

"With the 2023-2024 season already underway, fans will continue to see the Centura Health name and brand," a health system spokesperson told the news outlet. "At the end of the season, we will work with the Broncos to transition to CommonSpirit."