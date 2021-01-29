8 most convincing messages to promote COVID-19 vaccines

About 57 percent of U.S. adults say they would be more willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they heard it was "highly effective" in preventing falling ill to the virus, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor report released Jan. 27.

The survey, which was conducted from Jan. 11-18 and included 1,563 U.S. adults who were contacted via random digit dial telephone samples, examines people's willingness to get the vaccine as well as the messages and information they find most convincing to support the effort.

Here are the messages respondents said would make them more likely to get vaccinated for COVID-19:

The vaccines are highly effective in preventing illness: 57 percent

The vaccine will protect you from getting sick: 56 percent

The quickest way for life to return to normal is for most people to get vaccinated: 54 percent

Millions of people have safely been vaccinated: 46 percent

We need people to get vaccinated to get the U.S. economy back on track: 45 percent

A physician/provider you trust got the vaccine: 38 percent

There is no cost to get the vaccine: 36 percent

A close friend/family member got vaccinated: 32 percent

Click here to view the full report.

More articles on digital marketing:

Chicago hospital rebrands to better reflect community it serves

Why public health ads fail: 3 things to know

4 hospitals, health systems seeking marketing execs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.