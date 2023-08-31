7 health system leaders named Top Women in Marketing

Seven health system leaders have been named Top Women in Marketing by PR Daily.

The news outlet said the women "develop innovative and impactful creative work, pioneer high-performance strategies for brands, agencies and organizations, and pave the way for other women and underrepresented communities to take up the torch and join in." The 2023 inductees were revealed in August and will be honored at a ceremony in October.

The health system honorees are:

1. Rachelle Graham. Vice President of Marketing and Communications at UPMC Health Plan (Pittsburgh).

2. Jane Griffin. Regional Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.).

3. Abby Nelson. Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist at Ascension (St. Louis).

4. Ashley Pollard. Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Ascension.

5. Shweta Ponnappa. Chief Marketing and Digital Experience Officer of Providence (Renton, Wash.).

6. Caryn Stancik. Chief Communications and Marketing Officer of Cook County Health (Chicago).

7. Melissa Watson. Vice President of Marketing Data Platforms and Analytics at Providence.