5 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

Here are five recent healthcare marketing campaigns launched in the past three weeks.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on the VaxUp Challenge, a three-phase challenge to test, generate and scale creative ideas to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in children and teens who are disproportionately affected by the virus.



Spotify is adding a content advisory to any podcast episodes that mention COVID-19 while redirecting users to a public health site for more information. The company said it hopes this will help combat misinformation regarding COVID-19.



YouTube has partnered with the New England Journal of Medicine to boost access to accurate health information and disseminate public health knowledge. The medical journal now has a YouTube channel through which it will share videos explaining study summaries and findings through creative storytelling.



Insurance provider Aflac launched the "Close the Gap" initiative, aimed at highlighting those who fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. The project introduced the Aflac Care Index survey; CareGrants, the company's effort to help pay medical expenses for those in need; and a short film called "The Park Bench" to help bring awareness to the public about this issue.



Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health developed a new branding campaign, "Moving Health Forward," that focuses on connecting with patients through technology and new innovations. The health system said the campaign will align with its five-year strategic plan that aims to invest in research, innovation and facilities.