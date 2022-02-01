5 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Here are five recent healthcare marketing campaigns launched in the past three weeks.
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on the VaxUp Challenge, a three-phase challenge to test, generate and scale creative ideas to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in children and teens who are disproportionately affected by the virus.
- Spotify is adding a content advisory to any podcast episodes that mention COVID-19 while redirecting users to a public health site for more information. The company said it hopes this will help combat misinformation regarding COVID-19.
- YouTube has partnered with the New England Journal of Medicine to boost access to accurate health information and disseminate public health knowledge. The medical journal now has a YouTube channel through which it will share videos explaining study summaries and findings through creative storytelling.
- Insurance provider Aflac launched the "Close the Gap" initiative, aimed at highlighting those who fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. The project introduced the Aflac Care Index survey; CareGrants, the company's effort to help pay medical expenses for those in need; and a short film called "The Park Bench" to help bring awareness to the public about this issue.
- Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health developed a new branding campaign, "Moving Health Forward," that focuses on connecting with patients through technology and new innovations. The health system said the campaign will align with its five-year strategic plan that aims to invest in research, innovation and facilities.