Avera Health launches 'Moving Health Forward' branding campaign

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health developed a new branding campaign, "Moving Health Forward," that focuses on connecting with patients through technology and new innovations.

The health system announced the launch of the campaign Jan. 11 on its website, stating that it will align with its five-year strategic plan that aims to invest in research, innovation and facilities.

"For example, we're looking to engage with consumers not just in single, disconnected episodes of care, but across their lifespan," Kendra Calhoun, senior vice president for strategic marketing, communications and public relations at Avera Health, said in the post. "We want to be their partner in health. And we're using the latest technology and innovations to do that."

The new campaign will analyze different ways Avera Health can evolve and change into a leading-edge healthcare facility.