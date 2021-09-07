13 commonly misused words hospital leaders should know

Listen
Hospital leaders may be using one of these 13 words incorrectly, according to a Sept. 6 report by CNBC contributors.
Grammar experts Kathy and Ross Petras compiled a list of words that are often misused because they sound similar to frequently used words.
Here are 13 words you may be using incorrectly:
- "Alternatively" and "alternately"
Alternatively refers to one or more choices or possibilities, while alternately refers to two or more things happening after each other.
- "Explication" and "explanation"
Explanation means to explain something that’s not clear, while explication means to carefully tease out deeper meanings, usually referring to literary texts.
- "Definitive" and "definite"
Definitive means authoritative, final, decisive or most reliable. It is often mixed with definite, which means exact.
- "Disinterested" and "uninterested"
Uninterested means not showing interest, while disinterested means impartial or free from bias.
- "Economical" and "economic"
The word economic relates to the economy, but economical means efficient, prudent or thrifty.
- "Enormity" and "enormous"
Enormity usually means large but in a negative way. For example, "the enormity of the dictator’s crimes." It wouldn't be used to describe something positive, such as a co-worker's accomplishments.
- "Historical" and "historic"
Every day that has passed is a historical day, but only a few days are historic. Historical means "based in history." Historic means significant, important or famous in history.
- "Incredulous" and "incredible"
Incredulous means to be skeptical or unbelieving, where incredible means amazing.
- "Ingenuous" and "ingenious"
Ingenuous means innocent or childlike simplicity, while ingenious means very clever or resourceful.
- "Methodology" and "method"
A methodology is often incorrectly found in reports to explain research methods. Yet methodology refers to studying or examining methods.
- "Obviate" and "obvious"
Obvious means clear or easy to understand. When you obviate something, you do away with it or make it unnecessary.
- "Opportunistic" and "opportune"
Opportunistic and opportune mean similar things, but one has a negative connotation. Opportunistic means to take advantage of circumstances without regard to ethics, whereas opportune means to appropriate for a particular action or convenient.
- "Unexceptionable" and "unexceptional"
When something is unexceptionable, it is something not open to objection. Unexceptional is something that doesn't vary from the norm.