Wisconsin halts COVID-19 reporting to upgrade computer system

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is pausing reporting of new COVID-19 case totals until Oct. 20 while its computer system gets updated, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The department said Oct. 16 that it is upgrading its Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System, which is used to gather and monitor data on contact tracing, testing and other metrics. With the upgrade, the department plans to improve tools for automatic data entry, security and contact tracing.

The system is expected to go live with the updates Oct. 19. To stay up to date on COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, the health department recommended monitoring the seven-day averages on its website rather than daily positivity rates.

More articles on data analytics:

HHS funnels $8M into maternal health data collection effort

'It kills me that we're in this situation': Connecticut late to launch healthcare information exchange

4 lessons pandemic taught nation's 1st chief data scientist

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.