Johns Hopkins study of 1.9 million COVID-19 cases links severity with blood types + more

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Tufts Medical Center conducted a study using artificial intelligence to do a deep dive into EHR notes of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in a nationwide data lake, according to a July 13 report published in JAMA Network Open.

The study retrospectively examined 1,926,526 adults in the United States who were tested for COVID-19 at one of 34 medical centers nationwide, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 7, 2020. Patients were examined using a severity scale from the World Health Organization.

The study was conducted by researchers from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the National Institutes of Health, Boston-based Tufts Medical Center, University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, the University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center and more.

Six study findings: