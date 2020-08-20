Texas county adds 'no confidence' disclaimer to COVID-19 dashboard

The COVID-19 dashboard for Collin County, Texas, now comes with a disclaimer noting that county officials believe the data is inaccurate.



The disclaimer reads: "Warning: Collin County is providing COVID-19 numbers and data as a convenience to our residents. However, because we have been made aware of inaccuracies in the Department of State Health Services' reporting, we must advise residents that Collin County has no confidence in the data currently being provided to us."



Over the past week, the county has reported sharp spikes and declines in the number of COVID-19 cases as a backlog of test results were added to the official counts. During a meeting on Aug. 17, the county administrators were skeptical of the numbers and passed a unanimous resolution to add the disclaimer to the dashboard, according to the Dallas Morning News.



The commissioners also considered removing the online dashboard but decided against it to avoid confusion among county residents.



In a Facebook post, County Judge Chris Hill wrote: "The Commissioners Court is 100% certain that the COVID-19 data being reported for Collin County is inaccurate."



