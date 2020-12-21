Johns Hopkins develops COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard: 4 details

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University created a COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard to track the administration of various vaccines across the U.S. by state.

Four details:



1. The dashboard shows data for states publicly reporting information on the COVID-19 vaccine; some states haven't disclosed the number of vaccines administered, according to a Business Insider report.



2. Last week more than 100,000 Americans received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and Moderna will start sending doses of its vaccine this week.



3. The state-level vaccine tracker relies on information from the Centers for Civic Impact and pairs the information with COVID-19 case data and positivity rate.



4. The Johns Hopkins vaccine distribution tool includes news articles and resources about the vaccine development and principles for allocation. Larry Corey, MD, of the University of Washington in St. Louis and Chris Beyrer of Johns Hopkins University also co-led a blog series discussing vaccine development.



