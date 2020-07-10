Florida's COVID-19 dashboard now reports hospitalizations

Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard now includes hospitalization data for all counties, a week later than Gov. Ron DeSantis promised.



On June 30, the Miami Herald reported that Mr. DeSantis said the state's COVID-19 dashboard would begin reporting hospitalization data by the end of the week, which would have been July 4. At the time, the state didn't require counties to report hospitalization data; but with the number of positive cases and tests on the rise, he decided to make the change.



At a press conference on July 7, Mr. DeSantis declined to explain why the state had not begun to post hospitalization data. But the data for Florida's 67 counties is now available and the state health department's dashboard reports 17,602 resident hospitalizations as of 11 a.m. EDT on July 10.



On July 8, the Agency for Healthcare Administration reported that 50 of the state's hospitals had reached ICU capacity.

