Emory Healthcare, Verily partner for data-driven improvements to lab, medication ordering

Emory Healthcare and Google sister company Verily will use advanced data analytics to develop new solutions with a goal of improving cost-effectiveness, efficiency and quality at the Atlanta-based health system, according to a Dec. 23 news release.

The partnership will initially focus on analyzing lab and medication ordering patterns at Emory. From there, the organizations will join forces to develop and deploy new solutions to maximize value and efficiency throughout the ordering process.

"As physicians, we can improve what we can measure," said Vivian Lee, MD, president of health platforms at Verily. "This initiative will put actionable data in the hands of teams on the front lines of care delivery. Emory Healthcare is already on the forefront of harnessing data to improve healthcare quality and innovation. We look forward to learning from this impressive partner and to deploying new solutions to old problems."

